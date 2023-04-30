Kangana Ranaut Reacts As Paps Tell Her 'Darr Lagta Hai Aapse'; Watch Viral Video

Kangana Ranaut, who is known for her bold and outspoken nature, once again hit to headlines after a video of her reacting to the paparazzi went viral on social media. On Sunday, the actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport when some shutterbugs told her that they are scared of talking to her. Hearing this, Kangana laughed and said ‘You should be’.

In the viral clip, Kangana can be seen walking towards the airport entrance gate as paparazzi take her pictures. She sported a white saree and looked gorgeous as ever. While Kangana greeted paps saying ‘namaste’, one of the photographers told her, “Aapse Darr lagta hai (We are scared of you)." Kangana laughed and responded to this in a sarcastic tone. “Lagna hi chahiye. Agar aap samjhdar hai toh aapko lagna hi chahiye (You should. If you are smart, you should be scared of me)," she said. Watch Kangana Ranaut’s viral video here:

Interestingly, this comes days after Kangana Ranau called paps ‘chalaak’ when she was spotted at the airport. The actress was upset with the shutterbugs for not asking her questions about Priyanka Chopra’s recent statements on Bollywood.

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra was talking to Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert when she revealed that she was sidelined in Bollywood. “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break," PeeCee had said.

Reacting to Priyanka’s statement, Kangana later accused Karan Johar of ‘harassing’ the global icon and tweeted, “This is what ⁦@priyankachopra⁩ has to say about bollywood, people ganged up on her, bullied her and chased her out of film industry" a self made woman was made to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her." However, when Kangana what spotted at the airport, she wasn’t asked about the same by the shutterbugs.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be next seen in Emergency. She is playing the lead role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film also stars Shreyas Talpade, Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry and Pupul Jayakar among others in key roles.

