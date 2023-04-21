Kangana Asks Those Protesting Her 'Harmless Joke' on Dalai Lama To Go Home, Says 'Don't Stand in...'

Kangana Ranaut always manages to be in the headlines for one reason or another. On Friday too, the Queen actress took to her Instagram stories and revealed how some people gathered outside her house to protest against her recent reaction to Dalai Lama’s viral video. Sharing the video of the ‘dharna’, Kangana explained that what she said about Dalai Lama being friends with Joe Biden was a ‘harmless joke’. The diva further mentioned that she did not want to hurt anyone’s emotions.

“A group of Buddhist people doing dharna outside my office at Palli Hill, I didn’t mean to hurt anyone, it was harmless joke about Biden being friends with Dalai Lama… Please don’t misunderstand my intentions," she wrote “I do believe in Buddha’s teachings and his holiness 14th Dalai Lama has spent his whole life in public service… I hold nothing against anyone… don’t stand in the harsh heat. Please go home" Kangana added along with folded hands emojis.

For the unversed, a video of Dalai Lama recently went viral on social media in which he was seen asking a boy to suck his tongue. The video created a massive stir on social media. Kangana also reacted to it and shared a meme on social media in which Dalai Lama was seen with his tongue out along with the US president Joe Biden. “Hmmm dono ko same bimari hai, definitely dono ke dosti ho sakti hai," she wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut is currently working on her upcoming movie Emergency. She is not just directing the film but is also playing the lead in it. In the movie, Kangana will be seen essaying the role of India’s former prime minister Indira Gandhi. Besides Kangana, Emergency also stars Shreyas Talpade as late former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Anupam Kher as late political leader Jayaprakash Narayan and Mahima Chaudhry as late Pupul Jayakar, who was an author and Indira’s close friend. The film will also feature Milind Soman as Sam Manekshaw. Kangana had earlier clarified that even though Emergency is a political drama, it is not Indira Gandhi’s biopic.

