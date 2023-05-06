Kangana Ranaut Reacts to The Kerala Story Controversy: 'If It’s Attacking You, You're a Terrorist'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut did not mince her words when she shared her views on the controversy surrounding The Kerala Story. Released on Friday (May 5), the film stars Adah Sharma in the lead and revolves around the stories of Hindu women from Kerala who were converted to Islam and trafficked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). Before the release, many demanded the film’s ban as well. However, the High Court dismissed the pleas to ban the film.

With the film eyeing an impressive day 1 box office collection, Kangana weighed on The Kerala Story controversy. Speaking at ABP’s Majha Maha Katta event, Kangana said in Hindi, “See I have not watched the film but a lot has been tried to ban the film. I read it today, correct me if I am wrong, High Court has said that the film cannot be banned. I think it’s not showing anybody in the bad light but only ISIS, right? If HC, the country’s most responsible body is saying this, then they are right. ISIS is a terrorist organisation. It’s not like I am calling them terrorist, our country, Home Ministry (Ministry of Home Affairs) and other countries as well have called them so."

“Agar aap aisa samjhte hai ki woh terrorists organisation nahi hai toh zaheer si baat hai phir aap bhi terrorist hi hai. Agar aap sochte hai ek terrorist outfit, ek terrorist nahi hai, aur usko terrorist ghoshit kiya gya hai, legally, morally by every standard aur aapko lagta hai woh terrorist nahi hai toh more than the film you are a bigger problem you should first think about where you stand in life (If you think ISIS is not a terrorist outfit despite its declaration then you are also a terrorist)," the Bollywood actress added.

“I am talking about those people who think it’s attacking them, not ISIS. If you think it’s attacking you then you are a terrorist. Maine kuch nahi kaha bhai, ye simple maths hai (I am not saying this)," she said.

The Kerala Story, produced by Vipul Shah, is tracking a day 1 box office collection of Rs 7.5 crore. The film is expected to draw more audiences this weekend.

