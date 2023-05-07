Kangana Ranaut Recalls Being Rejected For Her Height, ‘I Threw Away…Tore My Ticket’

Kangana Ranaut has come a long way in showbiz, battling against all odds to create a name for herself with her films. Looking back at her journey, the actress recently opened up about her struggling days in the industry, especially during her modelling days. The actress revealed that she was constantly humiliated for her height, as she was not tall enough.

According to Hindustan Times, in a recent interview, the Queen actress was asked if she was ever been to Mumbai before becoming an actor and settling here. She denied it and said in Hindi, “When I left home in Himachal I was 12-13 years old. I was studying in a hostel in Chandigarh. Later I came to Delhi and stayed for one to two years."

She added that, when she came to Mumbai for a modelling assignment, she then threw away her phone the agency gave her, in order to cut off all contact with them as they always made her feel small for her height. “In 2004, I came to Mumbai for a modelling assignment and then I threw away the phone my agency gave me. When they called me back (to Delhi) I even tore my ticket. I told them that I don’t want to go back. Mujhe woh kaam karna hi nahi hai kyunki mujhe woh humesha modelling me nicha dikhate rehte they (I didn’t want to work there because I was constantly humiliated)."

She added, “Kyuki unko lagta tha ki Delhi me ramp model zyada hote hai. Uske liye 5’11 to 6 ft ki height chhaiye hoti hai ladkiyo ko. Aur meri 5’7 ki height hai. Mai sara din baithi rehti thi. Mujhe kehte they aaj bhi kaam nhi mila tumhe, tumhara kuch nahi hone wala modelling me (To become a model in Delhi one needed to be 5’11-6 ft tall, but I was 5’7. I used to remain seated throughout the day and was told that I am good for nothing) Then, I started getting catalogue (shoots) and ads where I had to stand behind others. I came to Mumbai for a catalogue shoot of saree. But, it’s okay, it used to help me with my expenses at that time."

When the actress came to Mumbai in 2004, she never went back again. That is when Gangster happened. She stayed back after her modelling assignment and began to audition for other projects and roles. Anurag Kashyap found her and gave her Gangster. The actress made her debut with the film starring next to Emraan Hashmi and Shiney Ahuja, which went on to become a massive hit. The film was released back in 2006.

Kangana was just 15, when she ran away from her home in Himachal Pradesh to follow her dreams. On the work front, she was last seen in Dhaakad. She will next be seen in Emergency, Tejas, Chandramukhi 2, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda and The Incarnation: Sita.

