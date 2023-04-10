Kangana Ranaut Recalls Being 'Thrashed' By Sister Rangoli For Spying On Her, Calls It 'Sibling Love'

Kangana Ranaut celebrated “sibling love" today. On the lovely occasion, the Queen actress shared a childhood picture of herself with her siblings on her Instagram Stories. In the throwback picture, Kangana was seen standing in the middle of her elder sister Rangoli Chandel and younger brother Akshit Ranaut in an outdoor setting of a garden.

Along with the picture, she shared an anecdote from her childhood. “As kids, sibling love was all about getting thrashed by older sister for spying on her and telling mumma everything and beating rolu polu younger brother for being grandma’s favourite child… ha ha it’s only when you grow up and grow apart you find each other again, you become friends first, then you discover how special it is to have siblings… Happy Siblings Day to all (with three red heart emoticons)," she said.

Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut attached a GIF sticker of the popular cartoon Tom And Jerry in the Story. She also added a theme song of the same cartoon in the background.

In a Twitter post, while sharing the throwback pictures, the Tanu Weds Manu actress revealed that her mother had a son before the three of them were born who died as an infant. She wrote, “Is it sibling day today? Mother had a child before us for no reason he died as an infant, I feel we three are that child who is split into three pieces ha ha, and have many such fantastic analogies, also found a rare picture of Nanaji Thakur Inder Singh n great grandpa Ranaut together (with a red heart emoticon)."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming projects include the biographical film Emergency, which is directed by herself. The film is based on the 1977 Indian Emergency and features Kangana in the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The cast also includes Anupam Kher, Visak Nair as Sanjay Gandhi, late actor Satish Kaushik as Jagjivan Ram, and Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, among others. Additionally, Kangana will be seen in P. Vasu’s Chandramukhi 2 alongside Raghava Lawrence.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News