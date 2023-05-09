Trends :Adipurush TrailerVijay Deverakonda BirthdayAnushka SharmaSonam KapoorShahid Kareena
Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll Results
Detailed Exit Poll Resutls

  • Karnataka

    POLL OF POLLS

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    92107232
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    AXIS MY INDIA

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    62-80122-14020-250-3
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    JAN KI BAAT

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    94-11791-10614-240-2
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    P-MARQ

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    85-10094-10824-322-6
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    CGS

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    11486213
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    ETG

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    85113233
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    C-VOTER

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    83-95100-11221-292-6
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    RAJNEETI

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    10092311
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    MATRIZE

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    79-94103-11825-332-5
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    CNX

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    80-90110-12020-241-3
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    POLSTRAT

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    88-9899-10921-260-4
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    TODAY'S CHANAKYA

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    92120120
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)
    • Home » Movies » Kangana Says 'No One Asked for Ban' on Aamir Khan's LSC; Shabana Azmi Tweets 'Refresh Your...'

    Kangana Says 'No One Asked for Ban' on Aamir Khan's LSC; Shabana Azmi Tweets 'Refresh Your...'

    Shabana Azmi questioned those who were demanding a ban on The Kerala Story. Kangana had agreed with her but pointed out that no one asked for a ban on Laal Singh Chaddha.

    Advertisement

    Curated By: Shrishti Negi

    News18.com

    Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 08:49 IST

    Mumbai, India

    Shabana Azmi seemingly takes a jibe at Kangana Ranaut in her new tweet.
    Shabana Azmi seemingly takes a jibe at Kangana Ranaut in her new tweet.

    Actor Shabana Azmi has seemingly responded to Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut’s claims that “no one asked for a ban" on Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. In a fresh tweet, the veteran actor shared a screenshot of an old article about a plea seeking a ban on Laal Singh Chaddha.

    Sharing the photo of the online news article, Shabana Azmi wrote, “So Twiterratis who are saying there was only boycotting of LSC and no call for ban kindly refresh your memory. There was a PIL asking for ban."

    Advertisement

    Shabana Azmi had earlier questioned those who were demanding a ban on producer Vipul Shah’s latest release The Kerala Story. She had tweeted, “Those who speak of banning The Kerala Story are as wrong as those who wanted to ban Aamir Khan’s #Laal Singh Chaadha. Once a film has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification nobody has the right to become an extra constitutional authority."

    Kangana Ranaut had agreed with Shabana Azmi but pointed out that “no one asked for a ban on LSC". Reacting to her tweet, Kangana wrote, “This is a very valid point except for the fact that no one asked for a ban on LSC. People just didn’t want to see it for many reasons, major reason was it was a remake of a very popular old Hollywood classic which most people had already seen…"

    RELATED NEWS

    The Kerala Story has been facing backlash from a section of political parties and groups who have claimed that the film is not based on facts, and propagates hatred against the Muslim community. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday declared a ban on The Kerala Story in the state in order to “avoid any incident of hatred and violence."

    Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Shrishti NegiShrishti Negi, Senior Correspondent, News18.com, reports on the Indian film indu...Read More

    first published: May 09, 2023, 08:47 IST
    last updated: May 09, 2023, 08:49 IST
    Read More