Kangana Says 'No One Asked for Ban' on Aamir Khan's LSC; Shabana Azmi Tweets 'Refresh Your...'

Actor Shabana Azmi has seemingly responded to Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut’s claims that “no one asked for a ban" on Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. In a fresh tweet, the veteran actor shared a screenshot of an old article about a plea seeking a ban on Laal Singh Chaddha.

Sharing the photo of the online news article, Shabana Azmi wrote, “So Twiterratis who are saying there was only boycotting of LSC and no call for ban kindly refresh your memory. There was a PIL asking for ban."

Shabana Azmi had earlier questioned those who were demanding a ban on producer Vipul Shah’s latest release The Kerala Story. She had tweeted, “Those who speak of banning The Kerala Story are as wrong as those who wanted to ban Aamir Khan’s #Laal Singh Chaadha. Once a film has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification nobody has the right to become an extra constitutional authority."

Kangana Ranaut had agreed with Shabana Azmi but pointed out that “no one asked for a ban on LSC". Reacting to her tweet, Kangana wrote, “This is a very valid point except for the fact that no one asked for a ban on LSC. People just didn’t want to see it for many reasons, major reason was it was a remake of a very popular old Hollywood classic which most people had already seen…"

The Kerala Story has been facing backlash from a section of political parties and groups who have claimed that the film is not based on facts, and propagates hatred against the Muslim community. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday declared a ban on The Kerala Story in the state in order to “avoid any incident of hatred and violence."

