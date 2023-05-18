Kangana Ranaut Says Vijayendra Prasad Cried 'Several Times' While Watching Emergency: 'Life Made' 

Kangana Ranaut has wrapped shooting for her highly anticipated political drama Emergency. In the film, the actress will be essaying the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The actress recently revealed that Telugu director Vijayendra Prasad watched the first edit of the movie and ‘wiped his eyes several times’.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Queen actress shared a picture of herself with the director. She also added a little note which read, “After complete edit is done first person to watch Emergency. Not only Vijendra sir wiped his eyes several times while watching the edit but after watching it he said, “I am so proud of you my child"..well my life is made." She further added, “With all my Guru’s and well-wishers’ blessings film Emergency is ready to get into the post-production stage…release date announcement coming soon.

Emergency is based on the 1977 Indian Emergency. Helmed by Kangana herself, the film also stars Anupam Kher in the role of revolutionary leader J P Narayan, Shreyas Talpade as former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Earlier when announcing the film wrap of Emergency, she revealed mortgaging all of her properties to shoot the film. Sharing a bundle of BTS photos, the actress wrote, “As I wrap Emergency as an actor today…. a tremendously glorious phase of my life comes to its full completion… It may seem I sailed through it comfortably but the truth is far from it…".

She added, “From mortgaging all my properties, every single thing that I owned to being diagnosed with dengue during the first schedule and having to film it inspite of alarmingly low blood cell counts, my character as an individual has been severely tested."

“I have been very open about my feelings on SM but I didn’t share all this, honestly because i didn’t want people who cared to worry unnecessarily and those who desperately want to see me fall and were doing everything to make me suffer, i didn’t want to give them the pleasure of my pain".

Earlier on talking about the film, Kangana told PTI, “Emergency reflects one of the most important periods in Indian political history which changed the way we view power and that’s why I decided to tell this story."

Kangana is now shooting for Raghava Lawrence-starrer Chandramukhi 2, directed by P Vasu. She also the aerial action thriller Tejas, where she portrays the role of an IAS officer.