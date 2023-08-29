Kangana Ranaut Shares How She Came Onboard For Chandramukhi 2

Chandramukhi 2, directed by P Vasu and starring Kangana Ranaut, Sathyaraj and Raghava Lawrence in the lead roles, is all set to hit the theatres on September 19. Kangana Ranaut prominently works in Bollywood and is known for her strong on-screen characters. She has received several recognitions including the Padma Shri, and has marked her niche in the film industry. Kangana is said to have a strong and outspoken personality and never fears anyone or anything. She always shares her opinions without sugarcoating them, which is one of the reasons she has faced several backlashes from the industry.

Recently, while she attended the audio launch event of Chandramukhi 2, she shared her thoughts about film offers. She mentioned that she has never requested anyone for work in her career, but she did it for the first time for Chandramukhi 2. Kangana mentioned that the makers and the director were in search of a female lead, and that’s when she requested them to cast her. P Vasu agreed to it and gave her a chance to perform. He was impressed with her character in the film and satisfied with her performance.

Raghava Lawrence, the lead actor in the film, was not aware of this story of how Kangana came on board. He was shocked when he heard about this at the event. Raghava predominantly works in the Tamil and Telugu film industries as an actor, dancer, choreographer, director, and playback singer. He is known for his performances in films like Laxmii, Style, Indra, and Kanchana 2.