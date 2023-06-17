Kangana Ranaut Shares ‘Ram Ka Naam Badnam Na Karo’ Song As Adipurush Gets Mixed Reviews

Kangana Ranaut seems to have taken an indirect dig at Adipurush through her recent Instagram Stories. On Friday night, amid mixed reviews for Adipurush, Kangana took to her social media account and shared a series of pictures featuring Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman and Lord Hanuman. She shared the photos of the Gods with the song ‘Ram Ka Naam Badnam Na Karo,’ from Dev Anand’s Hare Krishna Hare Raam and sparked a chatter.

The usually outspoken Kangana Ranaut chose to share the cryptic post sans a statement. Despite her wordless posts, it seemed like the actress was talking about Adipurush. For the unversed, Adipurush released on Friday and a section of social media expressed their displeasure over a few scenes and dialogues. A few also criticised the VFX in the movie.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kangana’s cryptic posts also come a few days after she indirectly criticised Nitesh Tiwari’s casting of Ramayan. It was previously reported that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been roped in to play Lord Ram and Sita in the film while Yash is being considered for the role of Raavan. Following the reports, Kangana disapproved of the casting.

“Recently I am hearing news about another coming up Bolly Ramayana…. Where a skinny white rat (so called actor) who desperately needs some sun tan and conscience. He is infamous for doing nasty under hand PR about almost every one in the industry… Known for womanising and drug addiction after desperately trying to prove himself lord shiva in a trilogy (which no one watched or want to make more parts of) has now grown fancy to be Lord Rama," Kangana claimed in her Instagram Stories post.