Kangana Ranaut Sings Praises For Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Says 'He Is A Living Legend'

Kangana Ranaut likes to whip up a storm every once in a while with her Instagram stories. But this time, the Dhaakad actress had just the nice things to say for a leading visionary director of the country-Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Heaping praises for his demeanor and his craft, Kangana Ranaut penned a note for Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Instagram this Saturday, that aptly encapsulated her respect and admiration towards the Gangubai Kathiawad film-maker.

She penned, “I deeply admire Shri Sanjay Leela Bhansali as an artist, he never fakes success or glory… He is the most genuine and indulgent artist living in the film industry right now… Nobody that I know who is so helplessly in love with the magic of cinema and so driven by his passion… Above all he minds his business, intense creativity and rare integrity… He is a living legend … I just love Sanjay sir… love (red heart emoji)."

