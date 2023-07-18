Did Kangana Ranaut Call Ranbir, Alia Bhatt 'Fake Husband-Wife'? Actress Says 'This Farzi Jodi...'

Kangana Ranaut has shared a scathing post on her Instagram account, attacking “a farzi husband-wife jodi" who is allegedly spreading fake news against her. This cryptic post comes hours after Kangana bashed multiple media reports for “demeaning" her over her potential collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi.

Without mentioning any name, Kangana wrote, “In another news a farzi husband wife jodi who lives on separate floors and pretend to be a couple are spreading fake news about movie announcements which aren’t being made also calling a brand owned by Myntra their own… besides no one wrote about how wife and daughter was snubbed from a recent family trip, while so called husband was texting me begging and pleading to meet him. This farzi jodi needs to be exposed." While Kangana refrained from taking any names, netizens are convinced that she seemingly took a dig at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Ranbir had recently joined his mother Neetu Kapoor in London for her birthday, while Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha stayed back in India.

In another Story, Kangana claimed, “This is what happens when you marry for movie promotions/ money/ work and not for love… this actor who married under the pressure of a mafia daddy was promised a movie trilogy in return for marrying papa ki pari, movie trilogy has been canned and now he is desperately trying to break free from the fake marriage… But sadly no takers for him now… He must focus on his wife and daughter… This is India ek baar shaadi ho gayi toh ho gayi… aab sudhar jaao."

Reacting to Kangana’s story, one user wrote, “I knew she will start ranting now as the news of Alia joining spy-verse was announced." Another one said, “Real question is… how does this woman have so much free time on her hands? She tries to portray herself as this extremely hardworking actor, producer, director, award winning female action star, etc.. but she has time all day to engage in bs controversy." A third user said, “I sometimes feel people prank her by texting her claiming they’re RK, and she believes it. I mean why would he text her knowing she’s crazy enough to post their chats online!"