Kangana Ranaut Slams Girl Wearing Shorts To Temple; Says 'Western Clothes Are Promoted By White People...'

Kangana Ranaut responded to a Twitter user who criticised a girl for wearing Western attire at the Baijnath Temple in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. Kangana agreed with the tweet and referred to the girl as a ‘clown,’ and slammed her for wearing ‘night dresses as casual wear.’ In her response, she also shared her own experience of being prohibited from entering Vatican City due to wearing shorts.

On Twitter, a user posted pictures of two girls standing inside Baijnath Temple premises. One girl can be seen wearing a crop top and shorts, while the other wears jeans with a shawl around her. The user criticised their outfits, saying they shouldn’t be allowed in the temple. The caption in Hindi read, “This is a scene from the famous Baijnath Temple in Himachal. They have come to Baijnath Temple as if they are going to a pub or nightclub. People like them should not be allowed to enter the temple. I strongly oppose it."

Quoting the tweet, Kangana, who also hails from Himachal, wrote, “These are western clothes, invented and promoted by white people, I was once at the Vatican wearing shorts and t shirt, I wasn’t even allowed in the premises, I had to go back to my hotel and change…. These clowns who wear night dresses like they are casuals are nothing but lazy and lame ….. i don’t think they are capable of having any other intention but there should be strict rules for such fools (sic)."

Kangana herself has been on a spiritual journey. She recently treated her fans to a sneak peek of her evening in Haridwar through her Instagram post. The actress also embarked on a pilgrimage to Kedarnath to pay her respects and shared snapshots from her journey on her social media platforms. Kangana will next be seen in Emergency.