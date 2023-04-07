Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Karan Johar for Saying 'I Wanted to Murder Anushka's Career': 'Ye Chacha...'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Karan Johar’s viral old video in which he is saying that he “wanted to murder" Anushka Sharma’s career after seeing her photo for the first time.

The old video which is going viral features Karan Johar as he is talking about his attempt to “sabotage" Anushka Sharma’s career. In the video, he can be heard saying that he “wanted to murder" her career before her Bollywood debut Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. The comments were made in jest but have further ignited the nepotism debate on social media.

Kangana on Thursday shared the viral video on her Instagram story and took a sly dig at Karan. “Ye Chacha Chaudhary ko bas yahi ek kaam hai," Kangana wrote in Hindi.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the video, which has resurfaced, is from the 18th MAMI Mumbai Film Festival in 2016. Karan Johar attended the festival along with Anushka Sharma for the promotion of his film ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.’ Speaking to Rajeev Masand and Anupama Chopra, KJo can be heard saying, “I completely wanted to murder Anushka Sharma’s career because when Aditya Chopra showed me her picture, I was like ‘no no, you don’t need to sign Anushka Sharma. There was another lead actor whom I wanted Adi to sign."

This comes after Kangana Ranaut made a shocking allegation against Karan Johar recently. The actress alleged that Karan Johar “banned" Priyanka Chopra from Bollywood because of her “friendship" with Shah Rukh Khan. Kangana, in a series of tweets, alleged that Karan “harassed" Priyanka Chopra to a point where “she had to leave India".

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News