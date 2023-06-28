Kangana Ranaut Sports Traditionals As She Visits Kamakhya Shakti Peeth In Guwahati; Watch Video

Kangana also took to her Instagram handle, dropped a video from her temple visit and penned down a heartwarming note. Watch the video here:

In the video that surfaced online, Kangana was seen posing in a suit with a traditional red dupatta as she offered her prayers at the sacred temple. She also sported a red teeka.

Kangana Ranaut visited Kamakhya Shakti Peeth in Guwahati on Wednesday, June 28. The actress reached Kamakhya last evening and offered special prayers in the temple on Wednesday i.e. a day after the famous Ambubasi Maha Yog was over and the temple doors were opened for devotees after three days.

The actress last time was in the state for the shoot of her upcoming movie - Emergency. Kangana is not just playing the lead in the film but is also directing it. Besides Kangana, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry and Shreyas Talpade among others. Kangana Ranaut announced Emergency in 2021 and later clarified that even though Emergency is a political drama, it is not Indira Gandhi’s biopic.

Earlier this month, Kangana announced the new release date of the movie i.e. November 24, 2023. “Emergency is one of the most significant and darkest chapters in our history that young India needs to know. It is a crucial story and I want to thank my super-talented actors like late Satish ji, Anupam ji, Shreyas, Mahima, and Milind for embarking on this creative journey together. I am excited to bring this extraordinary episode from India’s history to the big screen. Jaihind!" the actress said.