Kangana Ranaut-starrer Chandramukhi 2 Audio Launch Today In Chennai

Kangana Ranaut starrer Chandramukhi 2 is currently grabbing the headlines after the makers released the first look of the lead actors. The movie is slated to release in theatres on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi which will fall on September 19. Kangana will play the role of Chandramukhi while the choreographer and actor Raghava Lawrence will essay the role of Vettaiyan Raja. The film has been directed by P Vasu. It is a sequel to superstar Rajinikanth’s blockbuster movie Chandramukhi which was released in 2005.

As the release date is coming near, the makers have shared another huge update. As per reports, the team has announced that the music launch of the movie Chandramukhi 2 will be held today, on Friday. Reportedly, it is believed that the music launch of the movie will take place at Jasper College of Engineering, Chennai.

Sharing the audio launch date, the lead actor of the movie Chandramukhi 2, Raghava Lawrence tweeted on Thursday, “Hi, dear friends and fans! Tomorrow is the #Chandramukhi2 audio launch. Need all your blessings."

The music for Chandramukhi 2 has been composed by Oscar winner MM Keeravani who recently announced that he is looking forward to releasing the remaining 9 songs of the movie. The music composer also revealed that there will be a total of 10 songs in the movie. He added that this horror thriller movie is going to be a pleasing musical movie for the audience.