Kangana Ranaut Starrer Tejas Gets a Release Date, Film To Clash With Tiger Shroff's Ganpath

Kangana Ranaut announced the release date of her new film Tejas. The actress took to Instagram and revealed that the film will release on October 20. The film is now slated to clash with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s Ganpath. Kangana revealed the release date along with a few new stills from the film.

In the first photo, Kangana has suited up in an airforce uniform, walking out of an aircraft. In the second, the actress appears to be in between an action scene. Covered in dust, Kangana is seen walking away from a burning car. The two photos are bound to leave fans curious. Sharing the stills, Kangana wrote, “Honouring the bravery of our heroic Air Force Pilots! Tejas, releasing in cinemas on 20th October."

It is interesting to note that Tejas is releasing on the same date that Kangana had previously decided for her directorial film Emergency. The film, based on the Emergency in India under the rule of Indira Gandhi, was slated to release on October 20. However, Kangana decided to move the date after Vikas Bahl had locked the same window for Ganapath.

Taking to Twitter in February, Kangana wrote, “When I was looking for a date for Emergency release I saw this year movie calendar is pretty much free, probably because of setbacks Hindi industry is having, based on my post production timelines I zeroed down on 20th October, with in a week T series owner Bhushan Kumar announced his film on 20th October, entire October is free so is November, December and even September but today Mr Amitabh Bachchan and Tiger Shroff announced their ambitious project on 20th October, ha ha lagta hai panic meetings ho rahi hai Bollywood mafia gangs mein (seems like Bollywood mafia gangs are holding panic meetings)."

“Now release date for Emergency I will announce only one month in advance with the trailer itself, jab sara saal free hai toh clash ki zarurat kyu hai bhai?? Yeh buri halat hai industry ki phir bhi itni durbuddhi, kya khate ho yaar tum sab, itne self destructive kaise ho (if the entire year is free then why are you deliberately clashing with each other? The industry is already in a bad state, yet such decisions, what do you eat for breakfast, how are you so self-destructive)?" she added.