Kangana Ranaut Takes Dig at Ananya Panday, Indirectly Calls Her 'Bolly Bimbo' In Viral Video; Watch

`There is a reason why Kangana Ranaut is often embroiled in controversies in Bollywood. The National Award-winning actress never shies away from speaking her mind and expressing her honest opinions about star kids. Remember the time when she seemingly dissed Ananya Panday while promoting one of her movies? It actually happened on The Kapil Sharma Show and a video from the episode has gone viral again on social media. The clip features Kangana Ranaut making an indirect nasty remark towards Ananya Panday by referring to her as a “Bollywood bimbo."

During the show, host Kapil Sharma asked Kangana about the meaning of ‘Bolly bimbo.’ In response, she appeared to take a jibe at Ananya, without actually naming her. A few episodes prior, Ananya had revealed that she could touch the tip of her nose with her tongue and described it as ‘one of her talents.’ While seemingly making fun of Ananya, Kangana told Kapil that those who can perform such acts are ‘Bollywood bimbos.’ She also attempted to mimic Ananya by trying to touch her nose tip with her tongue, just like the Khaali Peeli actress. A social media user put together both the videos and shared on Instagram with the caption, “Only Kangana can do this."

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut has recently completed filming for the movie Emergency, where she is not only directing but also playing the lead role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film also stars other notable actors such as Shreyas Talpade portraying the role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Anupam Kher as the late political leader Jayaprakash Narayan, and Mahima Chaudhry as the late author and close friend of Indira Gandhi, Pupul Jayakar. Additionally, Milind Soman will be seen in the film as Sam Manekshaw. Kangana has clarified that Emergency is a political drama and not a biopic on Indira Gandhi.

