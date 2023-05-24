Kangana Ranaut Visits Haridwar, Dips Feet In The Holy Ganga; Watch Video

Kangana Ranaut treated her fans to a sneak peek of her evening in Haridwar through her recent Instagram post. The actress recently embarked on a pilgrimage to Kedarnath to pay her respects and has been sharing snapshots from her journey on her social media platforms.

Kangana shared a reel on Instagram, showing her enjoying a peaceful evening in Haridwar. The clip captures candid moments of Kangana sitting by the Ganga river, smiling at the camera. She immersed her hand in the holy waters and relaxed by the ghat, looking beautiful in a traditional attire. The caption reads, “An evening in Haridwar…." Check out the post:

Earlier this month, during a visit to Haridwar, Kangana Ranaut participated in the Ganga Aarti and shared glimpses of her trip on Instagram. She received a rudraksh thread from a monk, which she mentioned in a picture on her Instagram Stories. Kangana was also seen praying inside a temple, wearing a grey shawl over her saree.

Kangana also visited the Kedarnath Temple this week and took to social media to share glimpses of her darshan.

Kangana has a lineup of exciting projects in her kitty. She will be seen in P Vasu’s Chandramukhi 2, where she will play the role of a beautiful dancer in the king’s court. Additionally, she is working on the period drama film Emergency, which also marks her directorial debut. Kangana will also star as an Indian Air Force pilot in Tejas. That apart, she has Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda and The Incarnation: Sita in the pipeline.