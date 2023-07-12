Kangana Ranaut's Tejas Lands in Trouble, Actor Mayank Madhur Accuses Makers of Non Payment

Amid preparations for the release of Kangana Ranaut’s film Tejas, the producers have landed themselves in a soup. Mayank Madhur, who has allegedly worked in the film, has said that he will pursue legal recourse against the producers for cutting his role short.

Tejas narrates the journey of Air Force pilot Tejas Gill, and its release is slated for October, potentially overlapping with Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Mayank said that the director, Sarvesh Mewara, had initially promised him a 15-minute role. “The length of my role kept getting shorter. Then I was told to come to shoot for a 1 or 2-minute appearance. I made it clear that I am not interested," he said.

Mayank alleged that despite Kangana’s assurance to credit him as an associate producer in Tiku Weds Sheru, his name was merely mentioned in the special thanks section. He further expressed that Sarvesh had deceived him, and Kangana had promised to settle his fees before the film’s release. However, Mayank claims that now Kangana is putting the responsibility on the film’s producers.

Advertisement

He said, “Hence, I decided to go to the court. I’ll not reveal right now when I plan to go to the court, which court I’d be approaching and how exactly will I stop the film’s release. I want to get the makers arrested. I have taken guidance from the former chief justice of India to understand how I can take the matter further. I have even spoken to the chief ministers, PMO, home ministry etc to ensure that arrest warrants can be issued immediately from various states. Everything will be done as per the legalities."