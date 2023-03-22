Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi was released in September 2021. The film was based on the life of the late actress-turned-politician Jayalalithaa. Even though Kangana’s performance in the film was widely appreciated by all, Thalaivi failed to leave a mark at the box office. Over a year after the film’s release, it has now been reported that the distribution company for Thalaivi has asked the makers for a refund of Rs 6 crore.

Why Is Thalaivi Distributor Asking For a Refund?

Reportedly, the distribution company for Thalaivi had made an advance payment of Rs 6 crore for the distribution rights of the film. However, this money remains unrecouped. Though the distribution company sent letters and emails to the production company for the payment, they have not received any response as of now. As reported by E-Times, it is now being speculated that the distribution company might take legal action against the makers. However, there is no confirmation to this so far.

Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad Also Faced Losses

After Thalaivi, Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad also failed terribly at the box office. Even though the film was made on an estimated budget of Rs 85 crore, it earned Rs 2.58 crores only. As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, the producers of Dhaakad also faced a loss of Rs 78 crore.

Kangana Now Working On Her Next Film - Emergency

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut is currently working on Emergency. The is not just directing the film but is also playing the lead in it. In the movie, Kangana will be seen essaying the role of India’s former prime minister Indira Gandhi. Besides Kangana, Emergency also stars Shreyas Talpade as late former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Anupam Kher as late political leader Jayaprakash Narayan and Mahima Chaudhry as late Pupul Jayakar, who was an author and Indira’s close friend. The film will also feature Milind Soman as Sam Manekshaw. Kangana had earlier clarified that even though Emergency is a political drama, it is not Indira Gandhi’s biopic.

