Kangana Ranaut’s Tiku Weds Sheru Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui Is All Set To Release On June 23

Kangana Ranaut’s maiden production venture Tiku Weds Sheru is all set to release this June. The film will be released digitally on Prime Video on June 23. Directed by Sai Kabir Srivastva, the comedy-drama features a never-before-seen jodi of prolific actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and rising star Avneet Kaur in lead roles.

This is a quirky story of love and passion fuelled by the eccentricity of Tiku and Sheru, a couple with contrasting personalities, who stand the test of time in pursuit of their dreams. Tiku Weds Sheru will exclusively premiere in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on June 23. Kangana shared the same on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Hold tight for a hilarious joyride filled with love, dreams, and non-stop laughter as Tiku & Sheru chase their ultimate bollywood dream! 💗"

A tale of two eccentric, starry-eyed characters, who want to make it big in Bollywood, Tiku Weds Sheru is a heartening story that follows their journey through all the worldly chaos and challenges. Will their relationship survive the odds thrown at them?

Kangana who’s also the creative producer of the film shared, “Tiku Weds Sheru is a very special film for me, as it’s the first title under Manikarnika Films. This is the first time I took charge as a producer and I absolutely enjoyed the process. It was a challenging-yet-enriching experience for me."