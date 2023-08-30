Trends :Jawan TrailerNayantharaShah Rukh KhanKaran JoharSunny Deol
Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja Song: Vicky Kaushal Offers Sings a Quirky Bhajan For Lord Krishna; Watch

The first song from Vicky Kaushal's The Great Indian Family is out.
Curated By: Shreyanka Mazumdar

News18.com

Last Updated: August 30, 2023, 14:01 IST

Mumbai, India

The first song of the film, Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja, features Vicky Kaushal taking to the stage.

Yash Raj Films revealed that the much-awaited singing sensation, Bhajan Kumar, whom the company was supposed to launch with big fanfare, is none other than the Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal! Vicky plays the role of a local singing star by the name of Bhajan Kumar in The Great Indian Family (TGIF)! While revealing Vicky as Bhajan Kumar today, the production house also launched the first song of the film, Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja, which is Vicky’s big entry song in the film.

Ahead of the song release, Yash Raj Films took to their Instagram handle on Tuesday to unveil Vicky’s look from the movie as the “singing sensation" Bhajan Kumar.

Speaking about it, Vicky Kaushal revealed, “I play a singing star named Bhajan Kumar in the quirky family entertainer The Great Indian Family and we decided to have some fun before we actually revealed the fact that I was playing this character in the film!"

He added, “As an actor, I love to bring smiles to the faces of people and I hope I was able to achieve it. So, now the cat’s out of the bag! I hope people love my new avatar in TGIF. I’m eager to see how Bhajan Kumar is received by audiences. I know I have poured my heart into bringing him to life on the big screen."

In the video, Vicky Kaushal dances to Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja on stage. He sports bright traditional wear and teeka on his forehead.

    • TGIF is the first creative collaboration between YRF and Vicky Kaushal, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja has been composed by Pritam and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The film is set to release worldwide on September 22.

