Kanika Kapoor Launches Record Label, Wants To Give New Talents ‘Everything That I Didn’t Get’ | Exclusive

Kanika Kapoor began singing in films back in 2012 and over the years, she has carved a niche for herself with peppy dance numbers like Baby Doll, Lovely, Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, Desi Look and Oo Bolega Ya Oo Oo Bolega. And now, she has turned over a new leaf as she launched her own label titled Bajao Records. The first music video under the label, Fantasy, was recently dropped. Kanika has not only lent her vocals to the track and features in the video but has also composed and penned it.

In an exclusive chat with News18, Kanika opens up on her new ‘baby’ and foraying into the space of indie music. According to her, it’s an opportunity to tap into young, talented and budding musicians and help them showcase their craft. “I’m a female artist who has dared to go the independent way. I’m also bringing and building some more female and male artists from smaller towns and even from villages. So, I’m giving opportunities to other people too. I’m giving them everything that I didn’t get," she tells us.

Kanika believes that though there are many gifted singers in the country, not many know the ‘right steps to take’ to turn their passion into a profession. Shedding light on how she intends to bridge that gap, she elaborates, “There are so many artists who come onboard and sing with us in our concerts and shows around the world. They’re such brilliant singers but they don’t get the chance to really come out because there’s nobody to support them and help them grow as artists. It is one thing to be able to sing well and completely another thing to be able to go to a studio."

In an industry where everyone is focused on carving a name for themselves, several talents go unnoticed. Kanika remarks, “There’s no one to guide them. I’m sorry to say this but in our industry, everybody is just hustling for themselves and so was I for so many years. It would be good to help some young artists grow and keep the tradition going and make sure that Western music doesn’t take over India completely."

But she’s quick to add that launching her music label was more than just about helping others evolve. Speaking about it, the Da Da Dasse singer says, “There’s more to it. I’m not saying that it’s only about everybody else. I wanted to create a platform where I could also freely do the music that I want."

Throughout her career, Kanika has stood for blending Indian music with new-age sounds and through Bajao Records, she plans on carrying her signature style forward and to also make sure that the younger generation of music lovers don’t forget their roots.