Kanika Mann On Her Character In Rakshak-India’s Braves: 'I Feel The Rawness Of The Film'

Amazon miniTV, Amazon’s free streaming service, recently released its first patriotic movie, Rakshak: India’s Braves: Chapter 1, the first instalment of a three-part movie series. The film has garnered abundant acclaim and admiration from viewers across India. Rakshak - Indian’s Braves weaves a story of bravery and sacrifice, followed by Lieutenant Triveni Singh bravely preventing a terror attack at the Jammu Tawi railway station and saving the lives of innocent people. Featuring Varun Mitra as the lead, the film also features Kanika Mann, essaying the character of Mala, who was slated to get married to Lt. Triveni Singh.

Expressing her emotions on reading a script of historical importance and significance, Kanika stated, “It’s truly remarkable because this story isn’t a work of fiction; it’s rooted in the extraordinary efforts of our real-life heroes. As an actor, there’s always a desire to portray real-life characters on screen. So, when I was presented with this script, I felt a deep sense of gratitude. It shows the real-life story of Lt. Triveni Singh, a courageous army officer who selflessly saved numerous innocent individuals. I played ‘Mala’ who is Triveni’s love interest and got a chance to display all the ups and downs a military family deals with.