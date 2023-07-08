Kannada Actor Arun Gowda Announces New Movie, To Make Directorial Debut

Sandalwood actor Arun Gowda is all set to return to the silver screen with a new project. The upcoming film is going to be a special project for the popular actor as he is going to make directorial debut with the project and he will be playing the lead role in the movie. His last movie was 30 Ghante 30 Dina 30 Second.

On his birthday, on July 7, he released the first glimpse of the film in Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya. According to him, it is a big pan India project with a good budget. He said that by releasing the first glimpse on this day he has taken the blessings of Lord Ram and that he will provide more details of the film in the coming days. .

In a recent interview he said that he was planning this project for several years now.

“We will first release a teaser, which will give a peek into the subject, and then we will begin shooting. A prominent Kannada actor will be seen in the antagonist’s role. There will be several actors from different industries who will be part of this mega project. The female lead of the movie will be revealed soon," the actor said.

Reportedly, the film is being made in five languages and also features the stunt director Vikram Mor.