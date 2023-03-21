Kannada actor Chetan Kumar Ahimsa was arrested by Bengaluru police on Tuesday for his alleged objectionable tweet on Hindutva. The actor was later sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Bengaluru court.

The actor was arrested based on a complaint filed by Shivakumar, the convenor of Bajrang Dal’s Bengaluru North unit, at Seshadripuram police station. Based on the complaint an FIR was filed under sections 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred, or ill-will between classes) and 295(A) (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings), of Indian Penal code (IPC)

The actor had tweeted that ‘Hindutva is built on lies’.

The state of Karnataka since the last few days has been embroiled in a debate regarding the existence of Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda, who the right wing bodies claim to have killed Tipu Sultan. Chetan Ahimsa has called this a lie in a tweet.

He even touched upon the controversy of the Babri Masjid demolition, calling the right wing’s claim that Babri Masjid site the birthplace of Lord Ram a lie.

According to a Deccan Herald report, the Bajrang Dal activist said that Chetan Kumar is a serial offender and they would approach the court to cancel his bail in the earlier cases.

Chetan Kumar is out on bail in a similar case earlier. He was arrested for tweeting against Justice Krishna Dixit of the Karnataka High Court, who was then hearing the hijab matter, he was detained in February last year.

In October of last year, a FIR was also filed against Chetan Kumar for making derogatory statements regarding the film Kantara. In his remarks on the film, Chetan said that Brahmanism and tribal culture coexisted.

