Kannada Actor Daali Dhananjaya Celebrates His 37th Birthday, Announces Upcoming Projects

Kannada actor Dhananjaya, fondly known as Daali Dhananjay, rings in his 37th birthday today, August 23, and to make the occasion special, the star surprised his fans with some exciting news. First, he announced his collaboration with director Shankar Guru for their upcoming venture titled Anna from Mexico. The actor shared a captivating post with the caption “Let there be love," sparking curiosity among his followers.

Warm birthday wishes flooded the comments section, demonstrating the fans’ excitement and support.

Advertisement

Continuing the birthday excitement, the team behind Uttarakaanda from KRG Studios, directed by Rohit Padaki, treated fans to a glimpse of Dhananjaya’s character, Gabru Sathya, a day ahead of his birthday. Gabru Sathya, an animated local gangster brimming with quirks, adds an element of intrigue to the two-part revenge drama set in North Karnataka. Audiences responded positively to the teaser, and anticipation for the film is on the rise.

Fans were quick to praise Gabru Sathya’s character, with comments like “Gabru Satya is mass loaded" and “Jai Uttara Karnataka," along with fire emojis and birthday wishes for the actor.

In the lead-up to his birthday, Dhananjaya had hinted at a special meet-and-greet session with his fans in Bangalore. Known for his charismatic presence and dynamic action roles, he shared a video on Instagram on August 20, revealing his plans to celebrate with his fans at the Nandi Link Grounds in Bangalore. The actor warmly addressed his fans, saying, “This birthday is with you. Love you all."

Advertisement

The post garnered over 82,000 likes within three days, and fans flooded the comments with birthday wishes and requests for the trailer release of his much-anticipated film Uttarakaanda.