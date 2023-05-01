Kannada Actor Kishore Kumar Huli Slams BBMP Over Devarakere Lake

Kannada actor Kishore Kumar Huli is one of the popular names in the south film industry. He has worked in Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu language films. He gained huge popularity after portraying the role of Veerappan in the Kannada film Attahasa in 2013. However, recently Kishore also got pan India recognition for his outstanding performance in TV series The Family Man, Ponniyin Selvan franchise and Kantara. Apart from his outstanding acting skill the actor is also known for his outspoken nature.

Recently, the actor in an Instagram post hit out at Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) over pollution of Devarakere fresh water lake. Sharing a video of the lake he captioned, “Killing of a Lake by BBMP- Devarakere."

The video clip showed polluted water being released to the lake. Sharing the clip Kishore wrote, “Devarakere is a 1000 years old fresh water lake in South Bengaluru, which is dated back to Hoysala period by the Archaeological Survey of India. Devarakere used to be a peaceful self-sustaining freshwater ecosystem as long as it was a property of the forest department. It was handed over to the BBMP about 10 years ago."

“And the BBMP in the name of development took less than 5 years to kill the lake with unwanted “developmental" contract works spending crores of taxpayers’ money connecting sewers to storm water drains. Are we ready to lose one more lake to the so-called development? Or will we stand up, question and make those responsible take action before it is too late," the actor asked.

Seeing the video viewers appreciated him for raising a vital issue. One of the users commented, “The trick is used all over India, just to increase the sale of aqua water machines." Another one wrote, “We have to be relentless as the developers to protect what’s left. Thank you for raising awareness."

“Pollution control boards should take action about this issue sir but no one is ready to protect nature," reacted a third user.

On the professional front, Kishore made his film debut in the year 2004 with the Kannada movie Kanti directed by debutant S. Bharath. The film featured Murali and Ramya in the lead roles. Over the years Koshore has created a name for himself in the South industry, mostly for his antagonist roles. He was recently seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2.

