Kannada Actor Nithin Gopi Dies Of Heart Attack Aged 39

Nithin Gopi, a talented actor known for his work in Kannada films and television, passed away on Friday night, reportedly of a heart attack. He was 39 years old. As per reports, he experienced chest pain and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. But, sadly he did respond to the medical treatment and breathed his last last night.

Nithin, who was unmarried, used to live with his parents in an apartment located in Ittamadu, Bengaluru. The sudden demise of Nithin Gopi has left his friends, family and loved ones in a state of shock, and they have expressed their sorrow on social media.

The actor had established himself as a well-known figure in the entertainment industry and gained acclaim for his portrayals in Kannada films and television series. He gained recognition with his role as a flute player in the movie Hello Daddy.

The film introduced him with the opportunity to appear alongside the legendary actor Dr Vishnuvardhan as a child artist. Directed by Naganna and released in 1996, the film received a positive response from the audience and performed well at the box office.

Nithin Gopi’s performance made a lasting impression on the viewers. Apart from Hello Daddy, the actor graced the big screen with notable films such as Keralida Kesari, Mutthinantha Hendati, Nishabda and Chirabandhavya.

Nithin also made a notable appearance in the serial Punar Vivaha, produced by Shruthi Naidu. The serial gained popularity and achieved good TRP ratings. Apart from this, the actor starred in a few episodes of the devotional serial Hara Hara Mahadev. In addition to his work in Kannada serials, Nithin ventured into the Tamil serial industry as well.