Kannada Actor Nithin Gopi Dies at 39 After Heart Attack

Kannada Actor Nithin Gopi Dies at 39 After Heart Attack

Actor Nithin Gopi from the Kannada film and television industry, passed away on Friday morning

Last Updated: June 03, 2023, 17:49 IST

Nithin Gopi breathed his last on Friday, June 2.
Actor Nithin Gopi from the Kannada film and television industry, passed away on Friday morning at the age of 39 due to a heart attack. According to reports, Nithin suffered from chest pains at his house in Ittamadu, Bengaluru, and while being urgently taken to the hospital, he succumbed.

Nithin Gopi had made a mark for himself in the Kannada industry and gained recognition for his performances in films and television shows. His breakthrough role came in the movie Hello Daddy, where he played a flute player alongside Dr. Vishnuvardhan. He also starred in movies like Keralida Kesari, Mutthinantha Hendati, Nishabdha and Chirabandhavya.

That apart, Nithin also played a pivotal role in the popular serial Punar Vivaha, produced by Shruthi Naidu, which received good TRPs. He also made cameos in a few episodes of the devotional serial Hara Hara Mahadev and acted in several Tamil serials. Of late, the actor had been preparing to direct a new serial and had been engaged in discussions with a prominent Kannada channel for the same.

first published: June 03, 2023, 17:45 IST
last updated: June 03, 2023, 17:49 IST
