Kannada Actor Prajwal Devaraj Bags His First Pan-India Film With Jathara

Since the release of the Bahubali franchise, there has been a growing trend of pan-India films from the South. Last year was particularly a great one for pan-India films with movies like RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 ruling the roost. Now Kannada actor Devaraj’s elder son Prajwal Devaraj is ready to join the bandwagon by starring in his first pan-India film. The movie is titled Jathara and is directed by Uday Nandanavanam of Sankarabharanam fame.

With the pre-production work done, filming will begin as soon as the rest of the cast is roped in. Jathara is expected to begin shooting in August and the makers are eyeing a Sankranti release in January next year. According to reports, the movie will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

According to a report in ETimes, producer of Jathara, Govardhan Reddy said, “The narrative has turned out extremely beautifully. Prajwal Devaraj garu seemed like the ideal person to play the lead role, so we got in touch with him about it. He instantly agreed to do the movie right away after reading the story and being moved by it. Prajwal garu has therefore joined the team. Devaraj Garu, the actor, served as this movie’s stalwart supporter. The author of the tale is B Vasudev Reddy. Screenplay and direction by director Uday Nandanavanam are excellent."