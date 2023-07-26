Kannada Actor Raanna Shares Glimpses Of His Latest Look, Sets Internet Abuzz

Abhishek, known as Raanna in the film industry, marked his acting debut with the Kannada movie Ek Love Ya. His impressive performance earned widespread acclaim from both critics and audiences. Recently, he dropped a few pictures that gave fans a glimpse of his latest look. In the picture, the actor can be seen donning a sweatshirt that he paired up with round sunglasses.

The actor gracefully pulls off a messy bun and beard look as he poses for the camera. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “New Look". Judging from the surroundings, the pic seems to be taken at a time that the actor was using public transport.

Some time back, he shared a throwback picture from his photoshoot. In the picture, the actor can be seen riding a bike. The caption of the post reads, “#Throwback to the shoot I did with Royal Brothers. When it comes to bikes, these guys mean business".

His family has been associated with films for a long time. His father, B. C. Gowrishankar, achieved fame as a renowned cinematographer, while his mother, Mamta Rao, left her mark as an actress. Notably, his sister Rakhsit and brother-in-law, filmmaker Prem, are also prominent and respected figures in the film industry.

Coming from a film background, he grew up watching his sister Rakshitha, mother Mamatha Rao, and brother-in-law Prem ruling the silver screen. He was at a crossroads while in the last year of his engineering; Raanna realized that if he didn’t pursue acting at that time, he might never get another opportunity to turn his dreams into reality.