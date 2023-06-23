Kannada Actor Rahul Lakshman All Set To Return To Silver Screen After 32-year Hiatus

Sandesham, a cult classic directed by Sathyan Anthikad and written by Sreenivasan, continues to captivate audiences with its iconic dialogues and memorable characters. Rahul Lakshman, known for his role as Prashanthan Kottappally in Sandesham, is now all set to make his comeback on the big screens.

After a 32-year hiatus, Rahul, who pursued a career in medicine and runs a clinic in Vaduthala with his wife Dr Lakshmy, is returning to the silver screen. In SN Swamy’s directorial debut, he will portray the role of a doctor, sharing screen space with Dhyan Sreenivasan. Anticipation runs high as audiences eagerly await his acting prowess in this upcoming film.

“Being part of Sandesham was a blessing. The headmaster, who is also a priest, asked me, ‘Aren’t you a mimicry artist? Why can’t you imitate a rank holder?’ That struck me. Like in the film, my onscreen brothers pushed me to focus on my studies. It happened. It transformed me, and I’m grateful for the film’s impact on my life," shares Rahul.

He further added, “After Sandesham, I took on a challenging role in the serial Oru Chitralekha for 21 episodes. But I didn’t pursue acting further as I was focused on pursuing my dream of studying medicine. Piravi was my first film. Shaji N Karun, the director of Chitranjali, saw me at the State Youth Festival and invited me to a film. It was Aravindan sir and Shaji sir who chose me. I played Premji’s son, and that’s how I entered the world of acting. Sandesham was filmed in 1991, and I also played Nedumudi Venu sir’s son in PN Menon sir’s Money Order.