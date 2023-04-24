Trends :Actress Without Makeup LookSalman Aishwarya Samantha Ruth PrabhuParineeti ChopraAlia Bhatt
Kannada Actor Sampath J Ram Found Dead in His Home; Police Suspect Suicide

Sampath J Ram was found dead in Nelamangala on Sunday. The actor reportedly committed suicide due to lack of work.

Curated By: Yatamanyu Narain

News18.com

Last Updated: April 24, 2023, 07:53 IST

Bengaluru, India

Sampath J Ram found dead near Bengaluru.

Popular TV actor Sampath J Ram who has been a part of several successful shows like Agnisakshi and Sri Balaji Photo Studio passed away near Bengaluru’s Nelamangala on Saturday. The actor reportedly died by suicide owing to lack of work and lucrative opportunities in the Kannada entertainment industry.

The news was confirmed by Sampath’s friend and actor Rajesh Dhruva in a social media post. Dhruva penned in Kannada, “We don’t have the strength to bear your separation. So many films are to be made yet. So many fights are left to be fought. There is still a lot of time to make your dreams come true. We still have to see you on the big stage. Come back please."

While other friends and family have yet to issue an official statement, several Kannada celebs poured their condolences for him and mourned his loss. Sampath J Ram is survived by his wife with whom he got married last year. The final rites will be taking place in Sampath’s hometown NR Pura.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time when a Kannada actor has taken his own life. In 2022, September, TV actor Mandya Ravi aka Ravi Prasad had reportedly died by suicide and he was rushed

to BGS Hospital, Bangalore. However, Ravi Prasad succumbed due to multiple organ failures. The actor died at the age of 42 and was survived by

his parents, wife, a son and two sisters.

Sampath J Ram’s last film Sri Balaji Photo Studio was a Rajesh Dhruva directorial and his performance had received praises from audience and critics alike.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

first published: April 24, 2023, 07:47 IST
last updated: April 24, 2023, 07:53 IST
