Sathish Ninasam is one of the renowned actors in the Kannada film industry. Currently, he is at the pinnacle of his career and will portray a pivotal role in an untitled film directed by debutante Suresh. Sathish talked about this film in a conversation with News 18 Kannada Digital. Suresh has been trained by none other than the critically acclaimed filmmaker Duniya Suri. Sathish is extremely happy about acting in this movie and said that it will be one of a kind film in his career.

According to Sathish, the majority of decisions regarding his upcoming film will be taken by Suri. However, the overall charge of direction will be with Suresh only, he told News 18 Kannada Digital.

Advertisement

Sathish also shared with the portal that he is willing to produce this film but final calls are yet to be taken on the decision. This would have surely piqued the excitement for the film among his fans because Sathish has backed only a few films as a producer in his career.

As of now, Sathish has remained tight-lipped about the details of this film but said that it will be a high-octane action thriller. In his career, Sathish has never worked in an action film and looks like the upcoming untitled film has given the actor the much-awaited chance to explore the genre.

Sathish Ninasam embarked on his acting career in childhood as a theatre artist with the Ninasam, a theatre institute. After performing plays across Karnataka, he made his big-screen acting debut with the movie Madesha in 2008. Later, he played supporting roles in many movies and later, catapulted to fame as a male lead through the 2013 film Lucia.

He was last seen in the 2022 film Petromax, directed by Vijaya Prasad. It also featured Hariprriya and Karunya Ram in lead roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here