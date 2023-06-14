Kannada Actor Upendra To Play Saint Kanaka Dasa's Role In Nagana's Next

Kannada actor Upendra is one of the biggest names in the South Indian film industry. He is known for his thematic presentation of Indian society and politics in films. He has worked in several hit films like A, Uppi 2, Raktha Kanneeru, Mukunda Murari, Budhivanta, Aishwarya, Upendra, etc. Apart from being a fantastic actor, he is also a popular director in the Kannada film industry. He also joined politics and became a member of the Karnataka Pragnyavanta Janata Paksha political party in 2017. Later, he left the party due to internal conflicts and formed another party called the Uttama Prajaakeeya Party (UPP).

Now, as per reports, Upendra is collaborating with director Naganna. He will be seen portraying the role of saint and philosopher Kanaka Dasa in a devotional and historical film.

The Kannada actor will be seen in a never-seen-before character. Reportedly, Upendra will get an image makeover for the project, which is set in the 15th century. The music in the film will be composed by Hamsalekha, and the story has been written by GK Baaravi.

Naganna revealed that he has been working on the film for three and a half years. He added that the scripting is almost done and that it will be shot in parts of North Karnataka and Mahabaleshwar. He further added that he is glad to have Upendra on board for the project. The title of the Upendra starrer will be unveiled soon.

The duo’s upcoming project will be their fifth collaboration together. Previously, they have worked together in films like Kutumba, Gokarna, Dubai Babu and Gowramma.