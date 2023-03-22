Amulya is one of the popular actresses in the Kannada entertainment industry. She started her career as a child artist and worked in films like Chandu, Laali Haadu, Maharaaja, and Mandya. Amulya is also known for her impeccable fashion choices. Today, on the occasion of Ugadi, she has shared a string of pictures of herself in traditional attire, which is currently garnering everyone’s attention. In the photos, Amulya can be seen slaying in an orange silk saree, which she teamed with a mismatched fuchsia colour blouse. She opted for glam makeup tied her hair in a high-raised bun and added gajra to it. She also wore a heavy traditional jewellery set, mang tika, Marathi nath, and a golden belt to complete her look.

Amulya captioned her post, “Happy Udagi".

One of her fans commented, “Beautiful", while another one wrote, “Happy Ugadi Madam to you and your family." “So Sweet look," wrote a third user.

Amulya keeps her fans updated about her personal and professional life. On March 6, she celebrated her 6th marriage anniversary. Sharing the happy news with her fans, Amulya shared a beautiful family photo from the celebration. In the still, she can be seen in an off-shoulder pleated top with tie-up detailing at the back. Amulya paired it with a floral embroidered long skirt. Her husband, Jagdish R Chandra, looked handsome in a white coat-pant set. The duo can be seen holding their twin sons, Atharv and Adhaav in their arms. The boys are seen twinning with their father.

The caption reads, “On this day 6 years ago, our celebration of love, happiness, and joy started to go on and on forever. Happy Engagement Anniversary."

Amulya welcomed her twin boys in March 2022. Their official names, Atharv and Adhaav, were announced in a star-studded event in Bengaluru on November 10. The event was attended by her co-stars, close family members and friends.

Amulya was last seen in the 2017 film Mugulu Nage. She is currently on a break from acting and is only seen uploading videos on her YouTube Channel.

