Home » Movies » Kannada Actress Apoorva Shri’s Photoshoot With Daughter Rajvi Impresses Internet

Kannada Actress Apoorva Shri’s Photoshoot With Daughter Rajvi Impresses Internet

These images are from the semi-final of the television show, Super Queen.

Advertisement

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: March 27, 2023, 19:54 IST

Bangalore Rural, India

Rajvi wore a red floral printed tie-up shirt
Rajvi wore a red floral printed tie-up shirt

Apoorva Shri is a well-known face of the Kannada television industry. She became a household name after playing the role of Anu Amma in Colors Kannada’s popular serial, Gowri Purada Gayyaligalu. Viewers loved her bold and feisty attitude in the show. Apoorva recently shared a couple of photos with her daughter Rajvi which garnered everyone’s attention. These images are from the semi-final of the television show Super Queen.

In the photos, Apoorva is seen in a red slit gown, which she paired with black tights and black plum heels. Rajvi wore a red floral printed tie-up shirt, which she combined with a pair of torn denim and silver glitter sneakers. The duo opted for glam makeup including shimmery eyes and bold red lips. They tied their hair in space buns to complete the look.

Advertisement

One fan commented, “Cute" and another one wrote, “Super mother and daughter".

Few days back, Apoorva uploaded a string of pictures with her daughter in traditional attire. She donned a beige colour silk saree, which she paired with a red colour blouse with golden detailing. Rajvi wore a bottle green saree. The mother-daughter duo looked stunning.

Apoorva recently made headlines because of her personal life. She is a single parent. Both in reel and real life, she is a doting mother. In a recent media interaction, Apoorva revealed that her husband left her when her daughter was very young. Since then she has not taken any help from her in-laws or her own family and has raised her daughter all alone.

Apoorva Shri is currently working in the popular TV show Jothe Jotheyali. The Kannada soap first aired on Zee Kannada on September 9, 2019. It is also digitally available on ZEE5. It features Aniruddha Jatkar and Megha Shetty in pivotal roles. The show is an official remake of the Marathi television series Tula Pahate Re.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

  • Tags:
first published: March 27, 2023, 19:54 IST
last updated: March 27, 2023, 19:54 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Hansika Motwani Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Shweta Tiwari Gives Summer Goals With Her Latest Bikini Pictures!