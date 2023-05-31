Kannada Actress Ashika Ranganath Looks Stunning In A Black Cut-out Dress

Actress Ashika Ranganath predominantly works in the Kannada film industry. She is best known for her films Crazy Boy, and Raambo 2. However, apart from her outstanding acting skills, the actress often makes hearts flutter with her mind-blowing fashion choices. Recently, the actress posted some stunning pictures from her latest photo session, which took the internet by storm. Ashika looked spectacular in a full-sleeved black gown with cut-out detailing. The actress was a treat to watch as she posed for the camera. The pictures are now trending on the internet. The diva opted for a nude makeup look with just a stroke of eyeliner, contoured cheeks, and pink lipstick. Ashika accessorised her look with golden earrings and rounded off her look with a pair of nude heels.

Take a look at the photos:

Seeing the photographs, actress Pranavi Manukonda commented, “How pretty," while one of her fans said, “Stunning". And many drooped fire and heart emoticons in the comment box.

Not only western outfits, Ashika also slays in traditional attire. A few days ago, the actress posted a string of pictures in a plum-coloured floral-printed silk saree with a silver border. The actress opted for a minimal look, tied her hair in a bun, and added gajra to it. Ashika rounded off her look with a Kundan necklace and a matching bindi.

The photographs went viral in no time, and fans showered compliments on their favourite actress in the comment section.

Advertisement

The actress made her acting debut in 2016 with the romance film Crazy Boy. Later, he acted in popular movies like Raju Kannada Medium, Thayige Thakka Maga, Avatara Purusha, Kaaneyaadavara Bagge Prakatane, and Pattathu Arasan, to name a few.

Advertisement

She was recently seen in the Telugu-language action-thriller film Amigos. The movie was written and directed by Rajendra Reddy and also featured Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Brahmaji in the lead roles.

She will next be seen in the upcoming thriller film O2, directed by Ragha and Prashanth Raj. The movie is bankrolled jointly by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar. But the makers have not yet finalised the release date.