Chaithra Achar is emerging as a promising actress in the Kannada film industry. She is also a singer. Be it her fashion prowess or acting chops, she always manages to garner fans’ attention and makes their hearts skip a beat. Chaithra often shares glimpses from her life on social media. Now, her recent photos are making a huge buzz on the internet. In the photos, she can be seen all decked up in a western ensemble.

Chaithra is seen donning a red off-shoulder bodycon dress. She accessorised her outfit with a pair of earrings, a watch and an exquisite collection of rings. Chaithra wore a heavy-eye makeup look, contoured cheeks, and a shade of lipstick.

She captioned her photos, “Let’s try 80’s version of someone…anyone". Social media users have commented on the post. One user wrote, “Why are you so beautiful". Another user commented, “Wow these pictures are so dreamy". Some users have even filled in the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Chaithra often drops pictures to shell out major fashion goals, and this time was no different.

Some time back, she was seen dressed in a pink gown, featuring a plunging neckline. Chaithra wore the gown for the SIIMA Award function ceremony, where she was awarded the best female singer award.

Chaithra Achar is known for films including Taledanda and Aa Drushya. She made her acting debut with the 2019 Kannada film Mahira, directed by Mahesh Gowda. She started her acting journey with Bengaluru Queens, a Kannada web series, directed and produced by actor Anish Tejeshwar.

Now, she is all set to star in the upcoming rom-com Sapta Saagaradaache Ello. Directed by Hemanth M Rao, the film will hit the screens on May 10 this year. Some of her other upcoming projects also include Blink and Happy Birthday To Me.

Chaithra Achar, who was most recently seen in the film Gilkey, has also bagged another role in the upcoming film Strawberry.

