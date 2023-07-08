Kannada Actress Deepika Looks Stunning In This Throwback Pic From Her Old Trip

Kannada actress Deepika Das has gained immense popularity for per roles in Naagini, Doodh Sagar, Ee Manase, and Dream Girl. In addition to the entertainment world, Deepika has established a reputation for herself in the fashion industry. The 30-year-old’s outfit choices frequently impress the fashion police.

In her recent social media post, Deepika has offered fans a glimpse into her exotic travel diaries. The photos shared on Instagram seem to be from one of her recent vacations.

In the photograph, Deepika can be seen amid snow in winter clothes. She is wearing a thick mauve colour jacket, a black high neck, white gloves, and an asparagus coloured cap. She paired it with black pants and black boots. The actress can be seen enjoying herself in the snow. Deepika looks absolutely stunning donning the entire look.

Advertisement

Deepika captioned this picture, “Memories #throwbackthursday". The pictures are going viral on Instagram and the comment section is filled with appreciation.

One of the users wrote, “Purple pretty girl" while the other one wrote, “So cute".

The actress never ceases to impress her fans. Recently she shared a series of pictures from her latest trip to Seychelles’ La Digue Island in East Africa. And she has left her fans speechless with her gorgeous images from there. The actress was spotted wearing a cute little T-shirt dress with pink floral designs and blue striped accents. She kept the outfit casual and only added a few bracelets, living by the maxim “less is more". She was perched on a rock next to a stunning lake that was filled with lotus flowers.

Advertisement

As soon as she released these photos, many of her fans slid to the comment section and flooded it with appreciation. One of them commented, “You are looking amazing."

Another post read, “Deepika, you always rock!" A third one said, “Beautiful background," praising the backdrop.