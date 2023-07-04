Kannada Actress Gets Rs 1.5 Lakh Compensation From Clinic That Misdiagnosed Cancer

A Kannada actress, who wants to stay anonymous, was misdiagnosed with end-stage cancer by a Bengaluru diagnostic centre, which led her to severe mental agony and depression. According to a report by the Times of India, the 35-year-old actress found solace after she visited two other city clinics, where they informed her to be healthy. Shocked by the initial diagnosis, she sued the first diagnostic centre for the stress and tension that was caused to her. A consumer court in a recent judgement ordered the errant diagnostic centre to pay her a compensation of Rs 1.5 lakh for a false prognosis report.

The actress, in an interview with The Times of India, wanted to stay anonymous when she spoke about this incident. She is a resident of Karnataka Vijayanagar. On the morning of February 25, she was stunned, when her general health check report from Icon Diagnostic Centre in Basaveshwara Nagar was sent to her home. Looking upon the results, radiologist Dr Rajkamal informed her that she was suffering from Fibrosarcoma Uterus with abdominal metastasis, Liver Metastasis and Grade 1 Splenomegaly.

The actress was shaken by the news and was stressed about how to reveal the news to her parents. She opted to choose to take a second opinion on the matter. Within a few days, she took another test at a different diagnostic centre in the city. Much to her relief, the specialists at the facility told her that she was completely fine and the previous report was false.

To confirm it, the actress took another round of tests at one more different labs in the city, which also confirmed that she is healthy.