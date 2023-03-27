Karunya Ram is one of the most-loved actresses in the Kannada cinema. Be it her acting chops or her fashion prowess, she always manages to steal the spotlight. Recently, she dropped a few pictures from Times Fashion Week, which is now making a huge buzz on the internet. In the photos, she can be seen donning a traditional ensemble, which made her look awe-inspiring. Former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Karunya Ram wore a printed lehenga featuring a sparkling blouse with a matching dupatta. She wore drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, winged shape eyeliner, smokey blue eyes, and a shade of nude lipstick.

She accessorised her outfit with an exquisite pair of earrings. Karunya opted for a curly wavy hairstyle and she looked mesmerizing. She captioned her photo, “Wow had a successful show at the Times Fashion Week, walked for this amazing designer Rajdeep Ranawat and I just loved it. Thank you Banglore Times for this beautiful show and lots of love".

Advertisement

Social media users have showered her with love and affection. One user wrote, “You were amazing. I had fun anchoring your sequence". Another user commented, “Damn!!! You are sooo cute". The third user wrote, “Stunning". One user also wrote, “Gorgeous pics".

This is not the first time. Karunya often makes her fans spellbound with her sartorial picks and glamorous personality. She knows how to flaunt her beauty, and she brings something new to the fashion table every time.

Some time back, she wore a pink traditional lehenga and looked phenomenal, like always. She accessorised her outfit with elegant earrings, maang tikka, a neckpiece, and heavy work bangles. In the photos, she looked adorable and we cannot stop gushing over her magnificent looks.

Karunya Ram is best known for Kiragoorina Gayyaligalu, Eradu Kanasu, and Mane Maratakkide. Some of her other notable projects include Petromax and Ranabhoomi. She has also acted in the film Vajrakaya, which was considered the best release of the year 2015.

