Kannada Actress Priyamani Looks Stunning In A White Netted Saree, Fans Can't Keep Calm

Model-turned-actress Priyamani is one of the noted faces of Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam films. She made her acting debut in 2003 with the Telugu film Evare Atagaadu. But she came into the limelight after appearing in the Tamil romantic drama Paruthiveeran in 2007. However, apart from her outstanding acting chops, the actress is also known for her mind-blowing fashion choices, and her Instagram handle is proof. From traditional attire to Western outfits, she slays in every outfit she wears.

Recently, the actress shared a couple of photos in an Indian outfit, which are currently going viral.

In the pictures, Priyamani is seen slaying in a white netted saree with white threaded detailing all over it. She teamed it with a matching white blouse. The actress opted for glam makeup, including glittery eyes, perfectly lined eyebrows, well-contoured cheeks, and red lipstick. She tied her hair in a bun and added matching white roses to complete her look.

For jewellery, she wore a pair of statement earrings that perfectly complemented her outfit. Priyamani looked glamorous. Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, “A woman in a white dress may look calm on the outside, but she has all the hidden energy and sensuality on the inside."

Check out the pictures:

Seeing the post from fans to celebs, all showered compliments for the actress in the comment box.

Priyamani loves to wear a saree, and it is quite evident from her social media. A few days ago, on May 11, the actress shared another set of photographs in a saree. In the photos, the actress is seen wearing a baby pink silk saree with a silver border. She paired it with a champaign-coloured sleeveless blouse. For makeup, the actress went for bold smoky eyes, blushy cheeks, and a pink lip shade. She tied her hair in a high-raised bun, added gajra to it, and completed her look with a pair of golden jhumkas. “Elegance is the one beauty that never fades," she wrote in the captions.

Seeing the post, one of the users commented, " Always the best". Another one said, “So beautiful, ma’am." " Lovely" commented the third user. While many dropped red heart emoticons in the comment box.

On the professional front, Priyamani was recently seen in the political action thriller film Custody, written and directed by Venkat Prabhu. While she is currently shooting for the upcoming movie Maidaan. The biographical sports drama film is directed by Amit Sharma and stars Ajay Devgn as the main lead. Apart from the actress also has the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan in her kitty.