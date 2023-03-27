The fifth season of the popular celebrity talk show, Weekend With Ramesh, hosted by Ramesh Aravind is back. The new season of the Kannada chat show opens with actress Ramya on the hot seat, she is among the most popular actresses in Sandalwood and is making her comeback to the big screens after a long hiatus of eight years. In the episode, the actress-turned-politician recalled fond memories with her co-actors and also revealed that there was a point in her life where she didn’t want to live anymore.

The actress shared that when her foster father RT Narayan died in 2013 at the age of 77, she felt like she didn’t want to live anymore. Ramya, who was attached to her father also mentioned that it was a difficult phase for her and took her time to overcome the grief.

Advertisement

For those who are unaware, Narayan was an industrialist, who had been the foster father of Ramya since the age of five. He was also the one who encouraged Ramya’s foray into politics.

On August 3, 2013, Ramya filed her papers as a candidate for the Lok Sabha elections from the Mandya Parliamentary constituency as a Congress nominee. Narayan as well as then MLA and Kannada star Ambareesh accompanied Ramya as she filed her nomination. Her late father collapsed while the actress was speaking with the media. He was rushed to the hospital but by the evening he was declared dead due to a massive heart attack.

Now it is speculated that this might be one of the reasons the actress distanced herself from the entertainment industry. She then held the post of chief of social media for the Congress Party and now she is not active in politics.

Advertisement

Srinagara Kitty made a special appearance on the show. Ramya shared her warm bond with Kitty and the two also danced together. She even met her school friends and a former teacher on the show. She even relished her favourite childhood dishes and even played hopscotch and basketball. She also recalled her moments with late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar and also got emotional.

Advertisement

Presently, she is making her comeback with director-actor Raj B Shetty’s next venture Uttarakaanda. Raj has also written the film, apart from helming the film.

Meanwhile, in the next episode of Weekend With Ramesh, the hot seat will be graced by Prabhudeva.

Read all the Latest Movies News here