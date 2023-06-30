Kannada Actress Sanjjanaa Galrani Shares Pictures of Her Eid-al-Adha Celebrations

Actress Sanjjanaa Galrani used to be a popular name in the South Indian film industry. She made her debut with the 2005 Tamil film Soggadu, but the actress rose to prominence through her Kannada film Ganda Hendathi in 2006. She was also seen playing a supporting role in the 2008 Telugu film Bujjigadu, starring Prabhas. Sanjjanaa Galrani is best known for films, including Mandya to Mumbai, Swarna Khadgham, Satyameva Jeyathe, and Bujjigaadu: Made in Chennai.

Sanjjanaa is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated about her personal life through posts and stories. Recently, the actress shared some pictures on Instagram where she was seen celebrating Eid-al-Adha. According to reports, the sandalwood actress was at her mother-in-law’s house near the Masjid al-Haram in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. In the pictures, she is seen enjoying her time with her family. She captioned the picture with an explanation about the festival and the ways it is celebrated.

She also explained how this festival is also a time for self-reflection and introspection. In an excerpt from the caption, she wrote, “Bakrid also serves as a time for introspection and self-reflection. We engage in self-reflection, seeking forgiveness for past transgressions and striving to strengthen our relationship with Allah. Guided by the principles of their faith, celebrate Bakrid not only as a religious observance but also as an opportunity to foster unity, compassion, and inclusivity."

Her fans were delighted to see her enjoying the festival with her family, and many of them took to the comment section to wish her Eid Mubarak.

Last month, the actress went to Mecca with her family and shared the deeds of her journey to the sacred place on social media. She also talked about her spiritual journey and how it had helped her get out of a difficult phase in life.