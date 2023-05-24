Kannada Actress Sruthi Hariharan's Pics With Daughter Takes Internet By Storm

She was seen sharing a heartwarming moment with her daughter, as she looks at the camera. Both of them are beaming with joy, cherishing their precious moments together. These pictures have gained immense popularity on the internet and are circulating widely. Sruthi is elegantly dressed in a blue kurta, while her daughter is dressed in comfortable casual attire. While sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, “As time stood still." Check out the pictures here:

Advertisement

Some time back, the actress was seen dressed in a blue designer lehenga and shared the pictures on Instagram. Sruthi looked mesmerising as she struck poses for the camera. She captioned her post, “This post is dedicated to Vinu Shree and her label Anvi by Vinu Shree."

Sruthi Hariharan is best known for films including Beautiful Manasugalu, Nathicharami, Ambi Ning Vysaitho and Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu. Some of her other films include Rajaratha, Solo, Humble Politician Nograj, Aadya and Mane Maratakkide. Now, she is all set to appear in upcoming films like Ra Ra Ra Rajasekar and Saramsha.

The actress has established herself as a prominent figure in the Kannada film industry. Her journey commenced with the 2012 Malayalam film Cinema Company, and she ventured into the Kannada cinema with her debut film Lucia. For those who are unaware, the actress started her journey as a background dancer and theatre artist. Soon, she got the opportunity to act in films.

Advertisement

So far, Sruthi has received accolades for her work including the Karnataka State Film Award and two Filmfare Awards South. Besides this, she has also received the Saima Award and a Special Jury Award at the 66th National Film Awards for her outstanding performance in the film Nathicharaami.

In 2017, Sruthi Hariharan surprised her fans by getting married to Raam Kumar, who is a martial artist and trainer. The couple has been blessed with a daughter Janaki.