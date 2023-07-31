Kannada Director Shashank Reveals Shocking Truth About Composer Arun Janya

Arjun Janya, an immensely talented Indian singer and music composer, embarked on his illustrious career in 2006 with the Kannada film Autograph Please, featuring Dilip Raj and Sanjjanaa. Over the years, he has carved a niche for himself in the Kannada film industry, earning acclaim as a highly sought-after score composer, with his mesmerizing music contributing to the resounding success of numerous box-office hits.

Known for his unwavering dedication and unique approach to music composition, Arjun Janya starts his creative process every day by playing the janya, flute, and harmonium. His exceptional talents have earned him high praise from director PC Shekhar, with whom he has collaborated on nine projects, resulting in remarkable musical contributions to each film.

One such project that has garnered widespread praise and appreciation from Kannada audiences is Kousalya Supraja Rama, starring Darling Krishna. Arjun Janya’s magical composition for this film has captured the hearts of people, making it an album that resonates deeply and remains etched in the memories of music enthusiasts.

The success of Kousalya Supraja Rama is evident as the movie continues to perform well at the box office, and its soulful songs soar to new heights of popularity. Arjun Janya’s unwavering dedication as a music director shines through, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of listeners and cementing his position as a musical maestro.

What sets Arjun Janya apart is his exceptional determination in the face of challenges. During the making of Kousalya Supraja Rama, the composer faced adversity while composing the chartbuster song, Preethisuve. Despite battling a fever of 103 degrees and being in less than optimal health, Arjun Janya displayed immense resilience and devotion to his craft. Astonishingly, he created musical magic in just 15 minutes under such challenging circumstances, a true testament to his innate talent and unwavering passion for music.

It is no surprise that the song Preethisuve became a resounding super hit, further enhanced by the exceptional vocals of Sonu Nigam. The song’s enchanting melody and heartfelt lyrics struck a chord with the audience, elevating the movie’s musical experience to new heights.