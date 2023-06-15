Kannada Film Daredevil Musthafa Granted Tax Exemption By Karnataka Govt

Just a day ago, the Karnataka Chief Minister’s Office tweeted that the makers of the Kannada film Daredevil Musthafa had approached CM Siddaramaiah to request tax exemption for the movie. Directed by Shashank Sohgal, the film promotes inter-communal harmony and is inspired by the writings of renowned author Puranchandra Tejaswi. Recognising the social message conveyed by the film, CM Siddaramaiah has granted the makers’ request, declaring Daredevil Musthafa as tax-free in the state.

Daredevil Musthafa revolves around the life of a Muslim student studying in a college predominantly attended by Hindu students. Based on a captivating short story by Puranchandra Tejaswi, the movie explores themes of religious tolerance and unity, resonating with audiences. Its release on May 18 garnered critical acclaim for its impactful social message.

Advertisement

Alongside seasoned performers such as Mandya Ramesh, Nagbhushan, and Poornachandra Mysore, among others, the ensemble cast of “Daredevil Musthafa" includes several newcomers, including the lead actors Aditya and Shashidhar. Each character seems to have been carefully chosen by the filmmaker, as they effortlessly fit their respective roles.