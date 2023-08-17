Kannada Films Kshetrapati And Baang To Lock Horns In Theatres This Friday

Sandalwood moviegoers have two great choices this week. Kannada actor Naveen Shankar and singer Raghu Dixit are coming up with movies this week. The plots of both these films are quite different and seem promising and enthralling. In the film Kshetrapati, Naveen is playing the lead role of a social reformer, who supports farmers in their fight against the issues they face in their daily lives. Raghu Dixit plays the role of a villain in his acting debut in Baang. Let’s take a look at both these upcoming films’ cast, plot and more.

Kshetrapati also stars Archana Jois in the lead role. Apart from them, it will also have Achyuth Kumar, Rahul Ainapur, Krishna Hebbale, Shailashree Urs, Natya Ranga, and Harsha Arjun. The movie is directed by Shrikant Katagi. Shrikant stated in an interview that the story is inspired by incidents from his own life. He mentioned how his experiences in the village deeply shaped the movie. Shrikant Katagi said, “I grew up in a village near Gadag, as part of an agriculturist family, and did farming until finishing my education. During that time, I saw the struggles farmers faced, which always stayed with me. A chat with a friend during a village visit pushed me further to create Kshetrapati."